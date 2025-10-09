'Blindsided' Blake Lively Felt 'Gaslit' by Travis Kelce Calling Her a 'Friend' Amid Actress' Rumored Drama With His Fiancée Taylor Swift

Article continues below advertisement

Listeners of Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast weren't the only ones taken back when the brothers complimented Blake Lively on their latest episode despite her rumored tension with Travis' fiancée, Taylor Swift. According to a source, the mom-of-four was "blindsided" when the tight end called her a "friend" on the Wednesday, October 8, show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @newheightshow/youtube Fans were surprised Travis Kelce called Blake Lively a 'friend' given her rumored fallout with his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

"She was like, why now? He’s been silent for months, and suddenly he’s name-dropping her like everything’s fine," the source explained to gossip columnist Rob Shuter. "It felt manipulative." The comment may have reignited the alleged drama between the two ladies — which stemmed from Blake's It Ends With Us lawsuit against costar Justin Baldoni — as one insider noted the singer had "pulled back completely," but now that Travis tried "to smooth it over publicly... it’s just stirring things up again."

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively Feels 'Gaslit'

Source: mega A source claimed the actress felt 'gaslit' by Travis Kelce's comment.

Despite not being happy about the situation, the Gossip Girl alum is unlikely to respond publicly. "She doesn’t want to look petty, but she also doesn’t want to be gaslit into pretending everything’s fine," the source explained. "Travis might charm NFL fans, but Blake sees right through it."

Article continues below advertisement

Travis and Jason Kelce Discuss Blake Lively's Movie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The Kansas City Chiefs star complimented Blake Lively's performance in 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.'

As OK! reported, the podcast co-hosts were discussing her movie the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants as part of their "film club." Travis noted Blake "killed" the role of portraying a soccer player, sharing, "I might have been a little biased, but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and probably the most fun." Meanwhile, the retired Philadelphia Eagles star poked fun at her athletic skills, noting, "I gotta admit, not the best run. Blake, I love you [but] it does not strike me as a star athlete run." Countered Travis, "She has good endurance, though, because to be running like that and to be talking. I would be f------- gassed and be way worse at trying to spit my lines if I was running and talking."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Drama

Source: mega The singer was dragged into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's messy lawsuit.

The status of the Grammy winner and Blake's friendship is still unknown. Earlier this year, it was believed the two had a falling out after the "Cruel Summer" songstress got subpoenaed by Justin in his lawsuit against Blake, as he claimed she used Taylor's star power to get her way in making changes to the script. In exposed text messages, the Betty Buzz founder likened herself to Game of Thrones' Khaleesi and said the musician was like one of her dragons.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega It's unclear if the two ladies are still friends amid the legal drama.