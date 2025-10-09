'Blindsided' Blake Lively Felt 'Gaslit' by Travis Kelce Calling Her a 'Friend' Amid Actress' Rumored Drama With His Fiancée Taylor Swift
Oct. 9 2025, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
Listeners of Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast weren't the only ones taken back when the brothers complimented Blake Lively on their latest episode despite her rumored tension with Travis' fiancée, Taylor Swift.
According to a source, the mom-of-four was "blindsided" when the tight end called her a "friend" on the Wednesday, October 8, show.
"She was like, why now? He’s been silent for months, and suddenly he’s name-dropping her like everything’s fine," the source explained to gossip columnist Rob Shuter. "It felt manipulative."
The comment may have reignited the alleged drama between the two ladies — which stemmed from Blake's It Ends With Us lawsuit against costar Justin Baldoni — as one insider noted the singer had "pulled back completely," but now that Travis tried "to smooth it over publicly... it’s just stirring things up again."
Blake Lively Feels 'Gaslit'
Despite not being happy about the situation, the Gossip Girl alum is unlikely to respond publicly.
"She doesn’t want to look petty, but she also doesn’t want to be gaslit into pretending everything’s fine," the source explained. "Travis might charm NFL fans, but Blake sees right through it."
Travis and Jason Kelce Discuss Blake Lively's Movie
As OK! reported, the podcast co-hosts were discussing her movie the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants as part of their "film club."
Travis noted Blake "killed" the role of portraying a soccer player, sharing, "I might have been a little biased, but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and probably the most fun."
Meanwhile, the retired Philadelphia Eagles star poked fun at her athletic skills, noting, "I gotta admit, not the best run. Blake, I love you [but] it does not strike me as a star athlete run."
Countered Travis, "She has good endurance, though, because to be running like that and to be talking. I would be f------- gassed and be way worse at trying to spit my lines if I was running and talking."
Inside the Drama
The status of the Grammy winner and Blake's friendship is still unknown.
Earlier this year, it was believed the two had a falling out after the "Cruel Summer" songstress got subpoenaed by Justin in his lawsuit against Blake, as he claimed she used Taylor's star power to get her way in making changes to the script.
In exposed text messages, the Betty Buzz founder likened herself to Game of Thrones' Khaleesi and said the musician was like one of her dragons.
Taylor's rep hit back at Justin's claims, stating she "never set foot on the set of this movie" and "was not involved in any casting or creative decisions." The only time the superstar had anything to do with the film was when she gave permission to use her track "My Tears Ricochet" on the soundtrack.
Blake also sued Justin, accusing him of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.