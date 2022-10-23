Bliss x Chamberlain Coffee Wake Up Bundle Will Make You Feel Amazing — Details!
If you want to look refreshed and glow as if you got 12 hours of sleep, then look no further!
The Bliss x Chamberlain Coffee Wake Up Bundle, which launched in October, is made to give consumers a little pick me up.
Bliss has collaborated with Chamberlain Coffee — Emma Chamberlain’s coffee brand — to create products that will brighten and firm under your eyes so you can fake a good night's sleep — and feel amazing.
The set includes a brand-new coffee flavor called the Orange Cream Blend, and it also comes with Bliss' best-selling Rest Assured Eye Cream.
Whether you're looking for a gift for your bestie or sister, the kit will come in handy, especially as the holiday season unfolds.
“We are thrilled to team up with Chamberlain Coffee on our vitamin C + caffeine-fueled bundle. We are huge fans of Emma and her coffee and love how they too prioritize clean, high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients for a feel-great experience. Together, we paired our bestselling Rest Assured Vitamin C Eye Cream with their custom Creamy Orange Blend to deliver the ultimate wake-up duo that will leave you looking and feeling refreshed," Linette Kim, SVP Marketing, said in a statement.
Earlier this month, Chamberlain Coffee shared the exciting news via social media.
"we’ve partnered with our friends @bliss to bring you an exclusive bundle featuring our new limited edition orange cream blend coffee and bliss’ bestselling rest assured eye cream with vitamin c and caffeine," they wrote.
Of course, people were elated when they heard the announcement.
One person wrote, "you keep EXPANDING AND DOING SO MANY creative products. Admirations… 🙌🏻💛," while another added, "AHHHH INCREDIBLE."
A third person added, "My two faves together ???? Incredible."