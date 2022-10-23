Bliss x Chamberlain Coffee Wake Up Bundle Will Make You Feel Amazing — Details!

If you want to look refreshed and glow as if you got 12 hours of sleep, then look no further!

The Bliss x Chamberlain Coffee Wake Up Bundle, which launched in October, is made to give consumers a little pick me up.

Bliss has collaborated with Chamberlain Coffee — Emma Chamberlain’s coffee brand — to create products that will brighten and firm under your eyes so you can fake a good night's sleep — and feel amazing.