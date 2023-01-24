Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Has To 'Bandage' Her Wound After Welcoming Daughter Esti Maxine Via C-Section

On January 13, the "Save Room" singer happily announced during a private concert he and the Cravings author's rainbow baby was born following the tragic loss of their son, Jack, in 2020.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen revealed to the world in a January 19 Instagram update along with photos of the family and their newest addition. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."