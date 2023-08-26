'Wonderful Guy': Joe Biden Booed as He Reacts to Donald Trump's Shocking Mugshot
A picture seen around the world!
On Friday, August 25, Joe Biden finally addressed Donald Trump's mugshot, which was taken the night before.
While on vacation with his family in Lake Tahoe, Biden took some time to comment on the controversial photograph. His reaction was surprising as the President of the United States has largely not commented on Trump's four indictments over the last six months.
As Biden began his public statements in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, he was largely booed by the crowd. "We don't want you here" could be heard from the audience as the Democratic politician attempted to speak with reporters.
"Have you seen Donald Trump's mugshot yet," one reporter asked the father-of-four.
"I did see it on television," Biden replied with a grin as the spectators continued to jeer.
"Handsome guy. Wonderful guy," the former Senator of Delaware added.
As OK! previously reported, the infamous image was taken after Trump turned himself in to Fulton County police on Thursday night, August 24, around 7:30 p.m.
The ex-president was booked for his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The booking listed the 77-year-old as 6'3", 215 pounds and having blonde or strawberry hair.
The father-of-five was then released, with bond set at $200,000. Following his arrest, Trump spoke to the press, where he continued to declare his innocence.
"It's a very sad day for America," he began.
"This should never happen. If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that," he added.
"As you know, you have many people that you've been watching over the years doing the same thing, whether it's Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams or many others," Trump continued, calling out the former First Lady and the former Georgia State Representative. "When you have that great freedom to challenge, you have to be able to, otherwise you can have very dishonest elections. What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong, I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it."