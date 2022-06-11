Body Language Expert Compares Prince Louis' Adorable Antics To Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Louis' playful antics at last week's Platinum Jubilee festivities made headlines after the rambunctious 4-year-old was spotted repeatedly pulling silly faces at the Trooping of the Color and the pageant parade.
Body language expert Judi James noted that out of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children — they also share Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7 — Louis is clearly the "entertainer" of the group, and even compared him to Queen Elizabeth II.
"Louis is clearly the one who adores being the center of everyone’s attention and the one who loves to entertain and make his family laugh," Judi said of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest per The Sun. "His spontaneity is obvious but so is his popularity and his sociability as he was the one engaging with everyone and even lap-surfing to get cuddles from everyone."
"His signals suggest he will be the royal optimist and the one most likely to encourage change in the Firm as well as ensuring his siblings enjoy their roles by, like the Queen, not always taking themselves too seriously," she continued, adding that Louis also seemed to mimic another member of the royal family.
"Mike Tindall might have been using a fun warning sign on Louis but it looks suspiciously like Louis might have been modelling a lot of his comedy poses on his super-fun royal ‘uncle’," she explained. "Louis has already learnt how to be popular: when he wasn’t making his family laugh with his jokes he was showing love and affection with his cuddles."
However, Louis' older brother is more of a calm "reflector", claimed the expert, who added he appears to constantly mirror his father's behavior and has even begun to take charge at only 8-years-old.
"He even cued and nudged his dad when he was slow getting to his feet for the royal coach and William complied submissively, showing how his equally thoughtful and reflective son is already taking the lead when necessary," she concluded.