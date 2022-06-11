Body Language Expert Compares Prince Louis' Adorable Antics To Queen Elizabeth II

"His signals suggest he will be the royal optimist and the one most likely to encourage change in the Firm as well as ensuring his siblings enjoy their roles by, like the Queen, not always taking themselves too seriously," she continued, adding that Louis also seemed to mimic another member of the royal family.

"Mike Tindall might have been using a fun warning sign on Louis but it looks suspiciously like Louis might have been modelling a lot of his comedy poses on his super-fun royal ‘uncle’," she explained. "Louis has already learnt how to be popular: when he wasn’t making his family laugh with his jokes he was showing love and affection with his cuddles."