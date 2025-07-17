or
Bonnie Blue Asks Men for Their 'Fluids' to Film New Bathtub Scene: 'Let Me Play With All of Your Milk'

photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Bonnie Blue is up to no good!

By:

July 17 2025, Published 7:29 p.m. ET

Bonnie Blue is back at it with her controversial s-- scandals.

The former OnlyFans star, who now shares her explicit content on Fansly, made an outrageous request to her male fans for her new s-- stunt involving a bathtub.

In true Bonnie Blue fashion, the X-rated actress took to Instagram in a now-deleted post, stating: “26th of July, I want to be bathing in all of your fluids, send them to me and let me play with all of your milk.”

Bonnie Blue Shares Her Address for 'Fluids'

image of Bonnie Blue was banned from OnlyFans in June for extreme content.
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Bonnie Blue was banned from OnlyFans in June for extreme content.

She later shared the address for her P.O. box on her X account for the incoming supplies, writing, “Suite 53C. Unimix House. Abbey Road. London. NW10 7TR. UK. 18+ donations, please send a photo of your ID with your c--.”

Despite sparse details, social media users put two and two together to realize what exactly Blue planned to do with the donations.

'This One Might Be a Tad Irresponsible'

image of Social media users were baffled by her request for men's 'fluids.'
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Social media users were baffled by her request for men's 'fluids.'

Once her request went viral on X, Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was slammed for being a “walking STD.”

“I’m not one to s--- shame, but this one might be a tad irresponsible,” commented one.

“You aren’t worried about the sanitation of these loads?” asked another.

“The amount of therapy you need would take 11 lifetimes,” added a third.

Another X user questioned Blue, asking, “But what if you get pregnant from the c-- bath?”

Bonnie Blue's Controversial S-- Scandals

image of Bonnie Blue faked being pregnant to pay for a stranger's IVF treatment.
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Bonnie Blue faked being pregnant to pay for a stranger's IVF treatment.

Apart from her controversial s-- challenges, the adult film star faked her pregnancy in February to accrue enough attention and money to pay for a stranger’s IVF treatment.

She also pre-planned a sting where she was arrested by men posing as police officers in May. All of which led up to her most shocking scandal: the “petting zoo.”

In June, Blue promoted her “petting zoo,” where she planned to allow 2,000 men to sleep with her in a glass box while she was tied up. However, the event never happened due to OnlyFans permanently banning her from the platform for continuous extreme content.

Bonnie Blue Sleeps With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours

image of The adult film star slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

The adult film star slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Before she was prohibited from contributing to OnlyFans, Blue slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. At the time, she claimed to have broken the record for bedding the most men in one day.

Months later, OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips broke Blue’s body count by sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours, meaning she had s-- with an estimated 92 men per hour.

