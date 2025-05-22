NEWS Was Only Fans Model Bonnie Blue Arrested? Viral Video Shows Star Being Detained Source: MEGA; @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has reportedly been arrested, according to a post from her sister.

Looks like Bonnie Blue’s latest headline isn’t one she planned. The OnlyFans model — who made waves earlier this year after claiming she slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours — has reportedly been arrested, according to a mysterious update from her sister.

In a video shared through Blue’s own Instagram account, the 25-year-old, whose real name is Tia Emma Billinger, was seen leaning against a car door as a female police officer searched her. Standing nearby was filmmaker Josh Lee Spooner, surrounded by what looked like four other authorities.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue was reportedly arrested.

In the caption, her sister wrote, “As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested. We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know.” She continued, “Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore. Your’s sincerely Tia’s Sister.”

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram The OnlyFans model's sister posted a video of the alleged incident.

At the end of the clip, one officer can be heard saying, “She’s gonna be coming in.” But not everyone was buying it.

In the comments, plenty of people questioned whether the arrest was legit — or just another stunt. “Is it staged or is it real?” one person asked, while another added, “Can anyone verify of those officers are legit or actors? Do they have all the necessary identifiers for the UK and whatnot? It looks like a publicity stunt. Hopefully it’s nothing serious.”

Someone else chimed in, stating, “Car not openly showing ‘police’ signage and vests don’t have their constabulary badge which I thought they had to? If it’s not real there could be issues with impersonating police I would think.” Still, not everyone was skeptical, as several fans rallied behind her with messages of support. “#FreeBonnie 💙,” one wrote, while another said, “Ayo, I pray that she should be released soon 😍.” A third posted, “FREE BONNIE BLUEEE.”

Source: MEGA Bonnie Blue is known for breaking a world s-- record.

As OK! previously reported, Blue made international headlines in January when she claimed she broke a world record by having s-- with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. "Over 1000 men in a day!" she wrote in a post dated January 12. "Thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing & the husbands."

Blue also shared how she felt after the wild experience. "Just feels like I've had a heavy day in the bedroom, which is exactly what I've had," she said. "I think if it had continued how it did for the first sort of three, four hours, I would have struggled." That number easily beat the previous record held by adult film star Lisa Sparks, who reportedly slept with 919 men in one day back in 2004.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram The 25-year-old claimed she slept with '1,057 men in just 12 hours.'