10 of Bonnie Blue's Biggest Scandals: From Sleeping With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours to Deportation and More

Bonnie Blue Told Men to Cheat on Their Partners

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue said her NSFW events are the 'best place' for men to cheat.

Here comes trouble! Adult film star Bonnie Blue has rarely stayed out of controversy due to her widely condemned statements and stunts, including the times she urged men to become unfaithful to their partners. "I actually think it makes you a better partner," she said of infidelity during an appearance on the Australian radio program The Kyle & Jackie O Show. "You can come home, deal with your wife's whinging, you can get on with looking after the kids and you can still do that part of your life, but you're just sneaking off elsewhere to get pleasure." While one of the hosts challenged her views, Blue insisted married people should listen to her advice. It echoed what she shared in a January 2025 video, declaring her queues are "the best place to cheat" because "there's many men [there]." "Even if your wife is looking for you, she wouldn't know which one you [were]," she justified.

Bonnie Blue Has Slept With Barely Legal Teens

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram A member of Bonnie Blue's team called her a 'predator' for sleeping with young individuals.

Since starting her career in the adult film industry, Blue has been open about her bedroom escapades with "barely legal teens." Amid the backlash, she clarified she is only bedding people who are 18 and up. "Well, no because that'd be illegal," she said when asked if she would sleep with 17-year-old men, though she expressed she would "happily take someone on their 18th birthday, no problem." "If you've got an issue with the age then take it to the government because I go by the rules and the rules say 18," she continued.

Bonnie Blue Was Deported From Fiji

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue and Annie Knight faced the same fate.

Blue and her fellow adult film creator Annie Knight were kicked out of Fiji by the country's Minister for Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, after they planned to film NSFW content with barely legal teens celebrating Schoolies in the island country. According to local outlets, the deportation was carried out to "safeguard Fiji's integrity and immigration system."

Bonnie Blue 'Faked' Some of Her NSFW Videos

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue reportedly earns six figures a month from her content.

Blue sparked public debate when she admitted she faked some of her explicit videos for views. "With that one I even said online, I'm working with content creators, but yes, the name of the video is like dads and builders," she told Metro U.K. "It's no different to when I say, 'Hey, I slept with my stepbrother' – it's p---. You name your videos different things. And with that, I tagged people. They are content creators."

Bonnie Blue Claimed She Slept With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue reportedly 'broke a world record' by doing the stunt.

In a since-deleted January 2025 post, Blue claimed she broke a world record by sleeping with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. "Just feels like I've had a heavy day in the bedroom, which is exactly what I've had," she told her followers. "I think if it had continued how it did for the first sort of three, four hours, I would have struggled." After the eyebrow-raising experience, Blue proudly revealed the physical toll the stunt took on her body. "I was expecting to feel more sore, you know if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore?" she detailed. "I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers but I actually haven't whatsoever. And I'm the first to take painkillers. The thing that feels the most sore is my legs."

Bonnie Blue Got Permanently Banned From OnlyFans

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue said the ban was 'unfair' and 'frustrating.'

After Blue announced she would break her own record by sleeping with 2,000 men in a single day, OnlyFans confirmed it had permanently banned the adult star due to her "extreme" content. "Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service," the spokesperson explained in a statement. "Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation… This is why it has been necessary to take this action. We always act when users breach our terms of service."

Bonnie Blue Was Banned From Every Bar in Newcastle

Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok Bonnie Blue targets college teenagers as part of her 'bang bus' tour.

In a TikTok update in September 2025, the controversial content creator revealed her Freshers Meet & Greet Tour in the U.K. hit a glitch after she was "banned from every bar in Newcastle." "Update: The council have banned me from every bar in Newcastle and they said they're going to call the police. I don't know why — I'm on public property and they don't seem to care about all the other people that seem to sneak their way into the U.K.," she said in the vlog. She later returned to the van and headed to a car park to plan her next move.

Bonnie Blue Criticized Over Viral Arrest Video

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue's followers questioned the arrest.

Blue divided her followers when she posted a viral video of herself getting arrested. Filmmaker Josh Lee Spooner was seen in the clip along with police officers. "As you may have seen, Tia [Billinger; Blue's real name] has been arrested. We still don't have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know," her sister wrote in the caption. She continued, "Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn't something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore. Your's sincerely Tia's Sister." However, some were unconvinced, believing the whole video was staged.

Bonnie Blue Had a Heated Exchanged With a Partygoer During Her Tour

Source: @yorkshirelive/TikTok Bonnie Blue broke her silence after the brawl.

During a meet-and-greet as part of her Barely Legal tour in September 2025, Blue was spotted having a tense exchange with a partygoer who criticized her controversial stunt. At the time, the former OnlyFans star was attempting to sleep with teens at a Freshers event to create adult content. Blue was reportedly "punched square in the jaw" by another attendee minutes after the argument, which allegedly began 40 minutes after she arrived at the nightclub. "I saw a woman talking to their friend while standing next to Bonnie Blue," said an eyewitness in a social media video. "They turned to Bonnie, turned back to their friend, and then punched Bonnie square in the jaw." Following the confrontation, Blue responded to the claims, saying feminism "is about choice." "My choices might not be for everyone, but they're mine," she continued. "Men get praised for what women get shamed for — I'm just refusing to play by that double standard. Someone feeling uncomfortable about their interpretation of feminism not aligning with mine isn't the same as me doing harm."

Bonnie Blue Was Arrested in Bali

Source: US Weekly/YouTube Bonnie Blue was arrested amid her tour.