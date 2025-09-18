Bonnie Blue Wants to 'Marry' President Donald Trump: 'I Would Be Good at Running America'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
Adult film star Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, admitted she would like to marry President Donald Trump during a round of Kiss, Marry, Avoid — a PG version of f---, marry, kill.
Blue was given three options to choose from: President Trump, alleged rapist Andrew Tate and actor Russell Brand, who has been accused on several occasions of having sexual relations with minors.
The former OnlyFans model said she would “avoid” Brand, “kiss” Tate and “marry” the billionaire politician.
'I Would Be Very Good at Running America'
“To be fair, I think I would be very good at running America,” Blue explained of her reasoning. She also joked that if she married Trump, he would “make [my] face orange with all that fake tan.”
Blue has been a controversial figure in the adult film industry, as her immoderate content and challenges have banned her from sharing content on OnlyFans.
From planning a “petting zoo,” where she wanted to allow 2,000 men to do as they pleased with her in a glass box, to sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours, Blue is known to take her sexual acts to the extreme.
'Bonnie Blue's Bang Bus'
She has even targeted young men who have just turned 18 years old in an earlier stunt, where she traveled to universities to sleep with as many “freshers” and their dads as possible.
Now, Blue has doubled down on her risqué business with young men, as she began a nine-stop tour on September 13, where she’ll be traveling on “Bonnie Blue’s Bang Bus” to visit universities in the U.K. The bus comes equipped with consent forms, condoms and a bed.
- Donald Trump & Stormy Daniels Kept In Touch After Alleged Affair, Used 'Celebrity Apprentice' As 'Bait' To Lure Her In
- Stormy Daniels Trolls Donald Trump's Manhood As Former President's Legal Issues Rage On
- Stormy Daniels Slams Trolls Mocking Her For Sleeping With Donald Trump 'Even Though He Had A Wife'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Suitor Claims Bonnie Blue Stood Him Up
Blue began her tour in Glasgow and intends to end her challenge in London after being on the road for two weeks.
Bonnie Blue’s Bang Bus has already caused controversy, as potential suitor Jack Roworth shared that he tried to meet with the adult film star at the University of Lincoln. Instead, he was left hanging… with no banging.
'She Has Not Turned Up'
Roworth took to X to make his claims about the adult film star, saying, “Bonnie Blue, you are no good.”
“So I am here at Lincoln Uni now. I swear on my mum’s life I am not even buzzing. I came here to see Bonnie Blue, and she has not turned up,” he said in a video. “I have come 30 or 40 miles from where I live, and she has not turned up.”