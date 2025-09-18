Bonnie Blue Wants to 'Marry' President Donald Trump: 'I Would Be Good at Running America'

Article continues below advertisement

'I Would Be Very Good at Running America'

Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok Bonnie Blue said she would be 'very good at running America.'

“To be fair, I think I would be very good at running America,” Blue explained of her reasoning. She also joked that if she married Trump, he would “make [my] face orange with all that fake tan.” Blue has been a controversial figure in the adult film industry, as her immoderate content and challenges have banned her from sharing content on OnlyFans. From planning a “petting zoo,” where she wanted to allow 2,000 men to do as they pleased with her in a glass box, to sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours, Blue is known to take her sexual acts to the extreme.

'Bonnie Blue's Bang Bus'

Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok The adult film star is touring universities in the U.K. to sleep with young men.

She has even targeted young men who have just turned 18 years old in an earlier stunt, where she traveled to universities to sleep with as many “freshers” and their dads as possible. Now, Blue has doubled down on her risqué business with young men, as she began a nine-stop tour on September 13, where she’ll be traveling on “Bonnie Blue’s Bang Bus” to visit universities in the U.K. The bus comes equipped with consent forms, condoms and a bed.

Suitor Claims Bonnie Blue Stood Him Up

Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok Bonnie Blue was banned from OnlyFans for her extreme content.

Blue began her tour in Glasgow and intends to end her challenge in London after being on the road for two weeks. Bonnie Blue’s Bang Bus has already caused controversy, as potential suitor Jack Roworth shared that he tried to meet with the adult film star at the University of Lincoln. Instead, he was left hanging… with no banging.

'She Has Not Turned Up'

Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok A suitor said he traveled 40 miles to visit Bonnie Blue on her bang bus.