Russell Brand Pleads Not Guilty to Disturbing Rape and Sexual Assault Charges

Russell Brand is maintaining his innocence after being hit with a series of intense charges last month.

The famed actor, 49, pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault during a hearing in London’s Southwark Crown Court on Friday, May 30.

Brand faces a total of five serious charges — including one count of rape, one of indecent assault, an oral rape allegation and two additional counts of sexual assault. All of the charges involve alleged encounters that took place between 1999 and 2005.