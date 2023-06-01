Boston-Based Chef Lydia Shire Tells All About Acclaimed Restaurant Scampo, Recalls Fond Memories of Pal Julia Child

The James Beard Award winner chats exclusively with OK! inside the famed eatery to talk about how she got her start, being close friends with Julia Child and how she paved the way for women in her industry.

"I had no experience in the restaurant business," she recalls of starting out in her career. "But I made a seven layer cake for my first job interview with real French buttercream. Did they ask me to? No! I just did it myself. That's how you get the job. You have to stand out from other people."