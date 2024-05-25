Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Kids Are 'Sick and Tired of Seeing' Their Parents 'at Each Other’s Throats': 'It’s Dominated Their Lives'
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie might want to bury the hatchet for their children’s sake.
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars — who share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15 — have been fighting in court for far longer than the minimal years they spent married, with a source recently noting it may be time to call a truce.
Pitt and Jolie’s children have grown "sick and tired of seeing their mother and father at each other’s throats," the insider revealed to a news publication.
"It’s dominated their lives for the better part of a decade," the confidante confessed of Jolie and Pitt’s kids, whose parents married in 2014 after dating for 10 years prior.
Jolie and Pitt's marriage was short-lived, as the Maleficent actress filed for divorce from the Fight Club star in September 2016 following an alleged incident of abuse onboard their private jet.
The exes' children have seemed to take their mom's side in their parents bitter feud, however, Jolie's former security guard Tony Webb recently claimed this was only because the 48-year-old "encouraged" her kids to "avoid spending time with" their dad "during custody visits."
Webb's confession was revealed in recent court documents filed by Pitt's legal team.
Describing Webb as "the head of Jolie's security detail for two decades," the legal papers, said "he remained in that role for approximately four years after the couple divorced."
The security guard — who left his job with Jolie and has since started working for Pitt — claimed the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress "required him and his contractors to sign NDAs relating to various personal and professional details of her, and her family's, life."
In what appeared to be a ploy to ensure she won custody of their children, Webb said he "received multiple calls from Jolie's representative, who told Mr. Webb to remind his staff that they had entered into NDAs with Jolie and that if they testified in a custody proceeding, Jolie would sue them."
Jolie's alleged plan seemed to work in her favor, as all six children are now reportedly estranged from their father.
Plus, Pitt only has rights to see his three minor kids per the terms of his and Jolie's current custody agreement, with a previous source noting his other three children "don’t speak to him anymore."
