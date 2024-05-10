Angelina Jolie 'Encouraged' Her Kids to 'Avoid Spending Time With' Their Dad Brad Pitt 'During Custody Visits,' Ex-Security Guard Claims
Another day, another update in Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt's seemingly never-ending legal battle.
In the latest court claims filed by Pitt's legal team, Jolie's former security guard Tony Webb alleged one of his contractors overheard the Maleficent actress telling the exes' children not to go near their father during custody visits.
The documents obtained by a news publication also accused Jolie of trying to threaten her security guards into silence by using strict non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).
The legal filing describes Webb as "the head of Jolie's security detail for two decades," noting, "he remained in that role for approximately four years after the couple divorced."
Webb claimed Jolie "required him and his contractors to sign NDAs relating to various personal and professional details of her, and her family's, life."
The security guard — who has since left his job with Jolie and started working for Pitt — said he "received multiple calls from Jolie's representative, who told Mr. Webb to remind his staff that they had entered into NDAs with Jolie and that if they testified in a custody proceeding, Jolie would sue them" after the Mr & Mrs. Smith costars drawn-out custody battle over their six kids began.
Still, both Webb and his contractors "confirmed that they had planned to testify if subpoenaed."
In the shocking court documents, Pitt's lawyers alleged one of the contractors "told Webb that 'he would testify about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After "the two security contractors both testified" despite potential fears of being sued, it wasn't long before "Jolie fired Mr. Webb's company."
The documents appeared to note Webb never specifically heard Jolie instruct her children to stay away from their father.
In response to Pitt's recent court filing, Jolie's attorney Paul Murphy claimed the former spouses' legal battle had gotten off track, as the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star's point about the NDA was to highlight the covering up of the Bullet Train actor's alleged abuse.
"Mr. Pitt’s continued attempt to equate common NDAs for security personnel and housekeepers covering confidential information employees learn at work, with him demanding an expanded NDA to ensure the continued coverup of his deplorable actions remains shameful," Jolie's lawyer declared in a statement obtained by a news publication.
Murphy continued: "This case is not about NDAs in general, but about power and control. All Angelina has ever wanted was separation and health, with positive relationships between all members of their family, including Mr. Pitt. She looks forward to the day when he is finally able to let her go."
Entertainment Tonight obtained court documents filed by Pitt's legal team and a statement from Jolie's lawyer.