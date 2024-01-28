OK Magazine
Brad Pitt 'Holding Out Hope' His Estranged Kids Will 'Eventually Come Around' as 'They Don’t Speak to Him Anymore'

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 28 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Brad Pitt is holding out hope that one day he can rebuild relationships with his three estranged kids.

Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 18, have reportedly gone no contact with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor since around the time of Pitt and estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie's tumultuous split.

Source: mega

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

Maddox allegedly testified against his father in court following a reported physical altercation that occurred on a 2016 flight from Paris back to the United States. Meanwhile, Pax has bad-mouthed him on social media and Zahara is said to have dropped Pitt from her surname while attending Spelman college.

"They don’t speak to him anymore," an insider spilled to a news outlet, noting that his current custody agreement only gives him rights to spend time with his minor children — Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Source: mega

Jolie accused Pitt of abuse following a 2016 flight from Paris to the U.S.

"It’s pretty awkward, because their siblings have cut them out of their lives," the insider continued. "But he’s holding out hope that they’ll eventually come around."

The source also claimed the Troy star is "anxious to move on and put the past behind him," but the Maleficent actress is still "making jabs at him in the press, constantly talking about how she’s spent years healing from the pain he caused the family."

Source: mega

Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 18, have reportedly gone no contact with Pitt.

It isn't only his children he's been on unsteady terms with lately. As OK! previously reported, Pitt recently had an uncomfortable run-in with Jolie's estranged dad, Jon Voight, 85, and her brother, James Haven, 50.

"Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as [Angelina's] family, and it's not a big space," an eyewitness said at the time. "I'm told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn't see them talking."

Source: mega

Pitt hopes to one day rebuild his relationships with his estranged children.

"They were mostly stood apart for the duration of the event, speaking with friends," the source explained, clarifying the Hollywood star hadn't been aware Voight and his son would be at the upscale event.

Source: OK!
In a 2021 interview, Voight opened up on his feelings about his former son-in-law after his divorce.

"I hope that he takes care of things, and I pray for the guy," the Anaconda star revealed. "The kids are coping as best they can."

The source spoke with In Touch about Pitt and his relationships with his children.

