Brad Pitt 'Drained From Fighting' With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie But 'Refuses' to Give Up on Relationships With His Kids: Source

Brad Pitt is exhausted by the years-long court battles with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — but one thing he won't stop fighting for is good relationships with his children.

The Maleficent actress accused the Troy star of domestic abuse during a 2016 international flight from France to the United States. His adult kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, have since chosen to go no-contact with him. However, he still has bonds with Shiloh, 17, and 15-year- old twins Knox and Vivienne.