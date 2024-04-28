Brad Pitt 'Drained From Fighting' With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie But 'Refuses' to Give Up on Relationships With His Kids: Source
Brad Pitt is exhausted by the years-long court battles with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — but one thing he won't stop fighting for is good relationships with his children.
The Maleficent actress accused the Troy star of domestic abuse during a 2016 international flight from France to the United States. His adult kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, have since chosen to go no-contact with him. However, he still has bonds with Shiloh, 17, and 15-year- old twins Knox and Vivienne.
"They see him often and they text," an insider spilled to a news outlet of Pitt's relationships with his kids. "Shiloh and Knox always had a special bond with him."
"Viv did, too, for a while," the insider added. "But in the past few years, she’s distanced herself — working with Angelina on the play was a huge part of that."
The insider described Knox as a "mini Brad" who loves his dad very much.
While Jolie reportedly isn't pleaded with her ex's closeness with the twins due to her prior allegations of physical abuse, "she treads carefully because the last thing she wants is for them to alienate her."
Meanwhile, Shiloh has also reportedly ignored her other siblings' advice to cut off her relationship with her father.
"Brad is happy that they’re standing on their own two feet," the insider said, referring to the three youngest kids. "He’s drained from fighting but refuses to give up on the rest of the family, either."
As for Jolie, she's refused to bend to Pitt's recent requests for her to sign an "expansive" NDA that her legal team claimed would effectively keep her from saying negative things about the actor amid their court battles.
In an April filing, she also stated that his alleged abusive behavior toward her started "well before" 2016, noting that the flight "marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well."
"Angie’s livid over being painted the bad guy while Brad is portrayed as a victim," a separate source dished in January. "Even with all the facts, their peers are siding with him. It makes her sick that people in Hollywood can be such hypocrites."
Pitt has denied all allegations of physical abuse.
The insider spoke with Life & Style about Pitt's relationships with his children.