Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon Living Together After Dating for Over a Year: 'They Are Going Very Strong'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon took a major step in their relationship.
According to insiders close to the couple, the two have been living together at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's home more than a year after they began dating.
"It's pretty recent," the source said of Pitt, 60, and Ramon, 34 — who has not given up her own place yet. "They are going very strong and she is happier than ever."
The Fight Club star and the jewelry designer first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 but have done their best to keep their love out of the spotlight.
"He appreciates that Ines isn't in the industry," a source said of Pitt. "And she seems totally unfazed by his celebrity."
Following his dramatic split from his former wife Angelina Jolie, the film producer has loved his brand-new start with Ramon. "Ines has been a breath of fresh air," the insider revealed.
"She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive," the source added of Pitt's feeling for his girlfriend. "It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him. Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure.”
As OK! previously reported, Pitt has gone through intense heartache as he continues to battle his ex, 48, in court and struggles to mend his relationship with his children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.
"They don’t speak to him anymore," an insider said of the family rift, which was allegedly caused by a violent outburst from the patriarch on a private plane in 2016.
"It’s pretty awkward, because their siblings have cut them out of their lives," the insider continued. "But he’s holding out hope that they’ll eventually come around."
To make matters worse, Pitt has felt Jolie, whom he split from in 2016, has made their children turn on him. "He’s put up with character assassinations and has been alienated from his kids," the source spilled of the Maleficent actress' alleged remarks.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"No one was physically harmed," the insider alleged of the incident in question. "He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."
People spoke with the source close to Pitt and Ramon.