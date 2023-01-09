Unlikely Friendship! Brad Pitt Attends Kaley Cuoco's Baby Shower As His New Romance Heats Up
Brad Pitt seems to be out on the town as of late!
When Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, who are expecting their first child together, hosted a baby shower in early January, the actor, 59, was spotted at the event.
In a since-deleted Instagram photo, the Babylon star sported a zip-up sweatshirt and rocked a short 'do.
“Some guests were starstruck by Brad Pitt, who was in a great mood and even took a picture with some people there,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.
As for why Pitt was there, he executive produced Pelphrey's film She Said.
A ton of celebrities came out for the exciting party, including Ali Fedotowsky, Amy Davidson and more.
"💓Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓," the Big Bang Theory alum, 37, captioned a slew of photos.
As OK! previously reported, Pitt, who split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, seems like he's been doing great lately, as he's dating Ines de Ramon.
The two were recently spotted enjoying a trip to Mexico after first meeting in November through mutual friends.
"They're on the same wavelength intellectually. And that's a major attraction," a source said. "She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist. There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."
"She's very in tune to all the emotions actors need to go through for a role," the insider noted of the duo. "It makes Brad comfortable to be around her because there's no need to explain himself."
After being single for years, the Oscar winner seems to be in a good place.
"They are dating and having fun," another insider shared of Pitt's new relationship status. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it."
The insider added the father-of-six "is not seeing anyone else right now" since he's "very happy" just "spending more time" with the jewelry designer.