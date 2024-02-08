Brad Pitt Backfire: Director Edward Zwick Deemed 'Desperate for Attention' After Calling the Actor 'Volatile When Riled'

Brad Pitt might be a lot of things, but it seems "volatile" isn't one of them.

The famed actor's Legends of the Fall director, Edward Zwick, claims Pitt was easily triggered while on set of the 1994 western film in his upcoming memoir, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood — however, a source familiar with the movie's production countered those accusations.