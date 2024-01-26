Angelina Jolie and Son Pax Spotted at Dinner as Custody Drama With Brad Pitt Drags On

"You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he added of his siblings, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f-------- awful human being!!!"

The tension within the family has continued to rise as the former couple has battled it out in court over their minor children and their winery. "Angie’s livid over being painted the bad guy while Brad is portrayed as a victim," an insider claimed.