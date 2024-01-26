Angelina Jolie and Son Pax Spotted at Dinner as Custody Drama With Brad Pitt Drags On
Angelina Jolie made a rare appearance with Pax for a night on the town.
On Wednesday, January 24, the mother-son duo stepped out together at the Hollywood hotspot Sushi Park in Los Angeles, Calif., as the Maleficent actress, 48, has continued to be locked in a contentious custody battle with her former husband Brad Pitt.
Jolie glowed as she rocked a black shawl over a long white dress, while the 20-year-old kept it casual in a long white T-shirt and a black beanie for the meal with his mom.
The night out comes months after Pax wrote a scathing post about his adoptive father, 60. "Happy Father's Day to this world class a-------!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person," the young man allegedly penned about Pitt in a since-deleted Instagram post.
"You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he added of his siblings, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f-------- awful human being!!!"
The tension within the family has continued to rise as the former couple has battled it out in court over their minor children and their winery. "Angie’s livid over being painted the bad guy while Brad is portrayed as a victim," an insider claimed.
"Even with all the facts, their peers are siding with him. It makes her sick that people in Hollywood can be such hypocrites," the source added.
The matriarch has even expressed interest in leaving the United States altogether. "She doesn't want to be in L.A. and plans to take off for Cambodia as soon as all the kids are of legal age," the insider claimed. "Angie has no close ties to Hollywood. She'd rather be at her home in Cambodia, working with refugees."
Jolie recently opened up about her split from Pitt and how deeply it affected her life. "It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can," she explained in a recent interview. "I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place."
