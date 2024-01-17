Britney Spears Deletes Instagram After Ex Sam Asghari Name-Dropped the Pop Star to Get a Photo With Her Favorite Actor Brad Pitt
On Friday, January 12, the pop star’s ex uploaded a photo of himself alongside the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star, a.k.a. Spears’ favorite actor, at an art exhibition. Just days later, the blonde beauty took herself off Instagram.
Not only did Asghari seemingly shade Spears with the image, he also apparently name-dropped the “Toxic” singer to get the picture with Pitt at Bennett Miller’s small gallery exhibition in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January 11.
An eyewitness told Page Six, “Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari was also there and went up and asked for a selfie with Brad, mentioning how much the singer loved him.”
“At the #bennettmiller 🖼️@gagosian with some cool people last night. Also got alot of skin care tips from Brad Pitt 💪🏽😂,” the personal trainer, who filed for divorce from Spears in summer 2023, wrote alongside the snap of himself and Pitt.
In the photo, Pitt sported a brown leather jacket with brown fur trim, a brown polo and jeans, while Asghari stepped out in a light brown suede jacket with a black quarter zip underneath and black pants.
As OK! previously reported, many thought Asghari was taking a dig at Spears with the post because of her vocal fondness for Pitt.
“This is rude because you know Britney loves Brad Pitt,” one individual wrote below the Instagram upload, while a second alleged, “Didn’t Britney break into his house to meet him? 😂😂😂 guess you did it 1st 👏.”
“Britney’s dream 🔥,” a third user said, as a fourth claimed, “Trolling B again.”
One person even took a dig at the 29-year-old for the alleged slight against the 42-year-old, saying, “You are nothing without Britney!! Don't ever think that you are 🚫.”
However, the possible slight at Spears was not the only thing the public noticed about the crossover photo, as many thought Pitt looked especially strange.
“That’s a wax figure of Brad Pitt, right? RIGHT??” one user wondered, while another responded, “No it’s not a wax! Lol.”
“Who’s the Brad Pitt clone?” a third person jokingly asked, while a fourth claimed the Bullet Train alum was “AI.”
Although not everyone thought Pitt appeared odd, as many gushed over how young the 60-year-old looked next to Asghari, who is 31 years his junior.
“Two hotties 🔥 Brad don’t age lol 😂,” one fan penned, while another stated, “Brad looks younger than you lol.”
“Wow, Brad looks like he could be your age. What a great art exhibition (you and Brad included!!!!),” a third user gushed, as a fourth shared, “Is that Brad NOW? Cause he was doing the scraggly look for a while and was looking… well, his age actually! Haha. But maybe it’s the haircut because hot d--- he’s back!”