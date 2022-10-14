Brad Pitt Addresses 'Failures In My Relationships' After Angelina Jolie's Scathing Allegations
Talk about life imitating art. Brad Pitt has used his own experiences and relationships to inspire his artwork.
Pitt shed light on making his sculptures in the months following his 2016 split from Angelia Jolie at Thomas Houseago's Los Angeles art studio — and how the two bonded over the turmoil in their respective lives.
"Our mutual misery became comic," Pitt, 58, said in a new interview of his time with the British artist. "And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life."
VICTIM OR VILLAIN? ANGELINA JOLIE'S ABUSE ALLEGATIONS MAKE BRAD PITT 'SICK TO HIS STOMACH'
"I always wanted to be a sculptor; I'd always wanted to try it," the Bullet Train actor added.
Pitt's sculptures are featured alongside the work of Houseago and longtime pal Nick Cave, an Australian musician, in an exhibition at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland.
One of the nine pieces of Pitt's work that is in the show is called "Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time" and depicts a gun fight between eight figures with a large piece showing hands, feet and faces attempting to break through a coffin-sized structure.
"It's all about self-reflection," Pitt said of the work. "I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s**t: where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped."
"For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me, and taking account of those I may have hurt," Pitt told the publication before going on about how the evolution of his art has contributed to his self-awareness.
"It's just exhausting to be anything but who you are," he said. "You have to understand, at least where I grew up, we're more the Clint Eastwood character; you hold everything within, you're capable, you can deal with anything, you don't show weakness."
The actor concluded: "I find I have to walk with the pain I experience, and I have to walk with the joy, the beauty."
And while Pitt is finding some truth within his artwork, he is fighting what he dubbed as "misrepresentation" in his personal life after Jolie launched vicious allegations against him in newly filed court documents.
Jolie accused her ex-husband in documents filed on Tuesday, October 4, of choking one of their six children and grabbing her during the now-infamous 2016 flight that led to their divorce. She claimed that when she tried to jump on his back to keep him away from their kids, Pitt allegedly shoved himself back, pinning her against the airplane seats, resulting in injuries to her back and elbow.
In response to the shocking allegations, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's rep declared they are "completely untrue," with his lawyer later saying her client will not "own anything he didn't do."
ANGELINA JOLIE & DAUGHTER VIVIENNE GO GROCERY SHOPPING AFTER ACTRESS CLAIMS EX BRAD PITT 'CHOKED' ONE OF THEIR KIDS
"Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side," legal mind Anne Kiley said in a statement earlier this month. Noting Pitt "has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack," Kiley said, "Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions."
"Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done," Kiley concluded.