Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle
Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.
This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene.
It was designed specifically to pay homage to the Tintagel Castle in North Cornwall, England, and boasts arched windows and a Mediterranean-style roof
"You go to the homes of most movie stars and they're like really, really nice hotel rooms. Brad lives in pieces of art," Pitt's friend Andrew Dominik said in a previous interview. "There's a breeze blowing through every window. As soon as you walk through the door, you feel stoned."
Pitt's decision to rent out his lavish L.A. home was discovered because the mortgage agreement for the Southern California property was available to the public, revealing the Troy actor's manager, Cynthia Pett-Dante, signed a "deed of trust and assignment of rents" with City National Bank back in June.
The 58-year-old's potential major move comes as he's embroiled in a series of heated legal battles with estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The former couple have been in and out of court since their 2016 split, hashing out court agreements over everything from custody of their six kids to ownership issues regarding their French winery.
The two share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
Meanwhile, Jolie continues to accuse her ex of physical and verbal abuse against herself and her children, specifically in regards to an incident that allegedly occurred on a 2016 private flight.
However, Pitt denied the allegations, calling them "completely untrue."
"Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side," his attorney Anne Kiley stated.