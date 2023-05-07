OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Brad Pitt
OK LogoCOUPLES

Brad Pitt 'Wants a Fresh Start' With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 'Which Is Why He Bought New $5.5 Million Love Nest'

brad pitt pp
Source: MEGA
By:

May 7 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Brad Pitt is a man with a mission!

As his budding romance with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, becomes progressively more serious, the Bullet Train actor has already started to make some big moves.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt
Source: MEGA

"Brad wants a fresh start with Ines, which is why he bought a new $5.5 million love nest," a source revealed to a news publication of Pitt, 59, who recently splurged on a mid-century, modern mansion located in the Los Feliz hillside neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif.

"It’s the perfect place for them to start their life together," the insider expressed of the couple — who started dating at the end of last year after they were spotted cozied up at a concert together in November 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Pitt "fell in love with the house just as he’s fallen in love with Ines," the source spilled of the lavish property.

News of the upcoming move comes less than two months after an additional insider confirmed the lovebirds were "open to taking the next step" in their relationship, which to them meant settling down in the same home together.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt

"Things are moving pretty quickly, but neither Brad nor Ines sees any need to hold back," a confidante dished back in March.

In addition to spending plenty of time with Pitt's friends — who have whole heartedly given the Hollywood star their approval — de Ramon has even "done a few meet and greets" with the Fight Club actor's family via Zoom., as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Pitt's relatives are "looking forward to getting to know her more," as nothing seems to stand in the way of their blossoming love.

The Babylon star's girlfriend is the first lady Pitt has become serious with since his nasty divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who he shares his six children — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, as well as 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — with.

"Like Brad, Ines is big into music, fashion, travel, and the arts. She's also a hard worker with a sharp take on things, and Brad looks to her for advice about his business deals and things like home decor," the second source explained of their compatible chemistry.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Life & Style spoke to a source about Pitt's new home and relationship with de Ramon.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.