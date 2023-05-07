Brad Pitt 'Wants a Fresh Start' With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 'Which Is Why He Bought New $5.5 Million Love Nest'
Brad Pitt is a man with a mission!
As his budding romance with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, becomes progressively more serious, the Bullet Train actor has already started to make some big moves.
"Brad wants a fresh start with Ines, which is why he bought a new $5.5 million love nest," a source revealed to a news publication of Pitt, 59, who recently splurged on a mid-century, modern mansion located in the Los Feliz hillside neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif.
"It’s the perfect place for them to start their life together," the insider expressed of the couple — who started dating at the end of last year after they were spotted cozied up at a concert together in November 2022.
Pitt "fell in love with the house just as he’s fallen in love with Ines," the source spilled of the lavish property.
News of the upcoming move comes less than two months after an additional insider confirmed the lovebirds were "open to taking the next step" in their relationship, which to them meant settling down in the same home together.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Celebrities You Had No Idea Were Roommates During the Early Stages of Their Careers: Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck & More
- Gwyneth Paltrow Praises Ben Affleck for Being 'Excellent' in Bed Compared to Brad Pitt
- Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Totally Heartbroken' After Split From Ex-Fiancé Brad Pitt: 'It Was Really Hard'
"Things are moving pretty quickly, but neither Brad nor Ines sees any need to hold back," a confidante dished back in March.
In addition to spending plenty of time with Pitt's friends — who have whole heartedly given the Hollywood star their approval — de Ramon has even "done a few meet and greets" with the Fight Club actor's family via Zoom., as OK! previously reported.
Pitt's relatives are "looking forward to getting to know her more," as nothing seems to stand in the way of their blossoming love.
The Babylon star's girlfriend is the first lady Pitt has become serious with since his nasty divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who he shares his six children — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, as well as 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — with.
"Like Brad, Ines is big into music, fashion, travel, and the arts. She's also a hard worker with a sharp take on things, and Brad looks to her for advice about his business deals and things like home decor," the second source explained of their compatible chemistry.
Life & Style spoke to a source about Pitt's new home and relationship with de Ramon.