Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Already Talking About Settling Down Together, Spills Insider: 'Things Are Moving Pretty Quickly'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been romantically linked for less than six months, but a source disclosed the twosome, who are now dating "exclusively," are already "open to taking the next step" in their relationship by settling down together.
"Things are moving pretty quickly, but neither Brad nor Ines sees any need to hold back," the insider told Radar of the pair, who met in November via mutual friends.
And while de Ramon already knows a bunch of the actor's friends, she's also "done a few meet and greets" via Zoom with his family, who are "looking forward to getting to know her more."
The brunette beauty is the first woman Pitt, 59, has been serious with since he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie split in 2016, and she's also one of the only ladies he's dated out of Hollywood — though they still have plenty in common.
"Like Brad, Ines is big into music, fashion, travel, and the arts," explained the source. "She's also a hard worker with a sharp take on things, and Brad looks to her for advice about his business deals and things like home decor."
"Brad may be closing in on 60, but he's got more energy than ever," the source added of why their age gap isn't an issue. "He's really reaped a lot of physical benefits since getting sober and is in phenomenal shape."
- Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Looks Unbothered In L.A. As Actor 'Absolutely Sees Long-Term Potential In Their Relationship'
- Wedding Bells? Brad Pitt 'Absolutely Sees' A Future With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon After 'Growing Closer' In The Past Weeks
- Priorities! Brad Pitt Skips SAG Awards To Spend Time With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon In Paris
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, another insider also insisted the pair is planning for a future together, though de Ramon has to first finalize her divorce from Paul Wesley. She and the Vampire Diaries alum split in the summer of 2022, but the hunk didn't officially filed to end their marriage until last month.
Nonetheless, the situation hasn't taken a toll on the relationship — it's actually strengthened it!
"Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce because he understands how it can be," a confidante explained. "Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he’s let her know that she can always open up to him about anything."