Twice As Nice! Buddies Brad Pitt & George Clooney Seen Filming Upcoming Thriller 'Wolves' In NYC — Photos
Hunks' night out! On Thursday, January 26, longtime pals Brad Pitt and George Clooney were spotted filming their upcoming Apple TV flick, Wolves, in the Big Apple.
The twosome appeared to shoot a couple different scenes and even sported matching leather jackets while on the streets of Chinatown.
Pitt, 59, arrived to set in a bright orange puffer coat, purple tee, patchwork pants and crisp white sneakers. He carried an olive green beanie and some papers in his hand, in addition to sporting some silver scruff.
Looking spiffy! The dad-of-six underwent a wardrobe change to switch into a black leather jacket, white shirt and gray slacks.
The Oscar winner was soon joined by costar Clooney, 61, who went behind the wheel for a driving scene. The men have worked in several other flicks together, including the Ocean's Eleven franchise, Burn After Reading and Touch of Evil.
The thriller, which also stars The Office alum Amy Ryan, focuses on "two professional fixers find themselves hired for the same job."
Last year, Pitt dubbed the father-of-two the sexiest man alive, quipping to Vogue, "Well, I've gotta name that George Clooney f**ker, because why not?"
"Usually I'm always taking him out and he's always taking me out, and this time I'm going to go the other way," he continued. "Just this once. George? That one's for you."
Clooney couldn't help but chuckle when he caught wind of his buddy's declaration.
"He's right about that. Let's face it. He's right," he joked on a morning show. "I think the truth is … the first time he answered it, he said himself. And they said, 'Maybe don't say that. Do another take.'"
The sighting of Pitt comes after he attended the January 10 Golden Globes, where he was nominated for Babylon, though the victory went to Ke Huy Quan.
However, he was still the man of the hour, as Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall all gave him a shoutout while on stage.