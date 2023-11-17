Brad Pitt Is 'in a Great Spot in His Life' as Romance With Ines de Ramon Heats Up: He's 'Happy Again'
Brad Pitt is finding his happiness again!
Following his tumultuous legal battle and divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt has finally found peace thanks to his romance with girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 33, according to insiders close to the Fight Club star, 59.
"Brad is in a great spot in his life," a source spilled about Pitt. "He's turning 60 in December — he's going to have a star-studded blowout celebration — and he feels good about it. It's been a long road, but he's finally happy again."
A big part of his newfound joy has been his year-and-a-half-long relationship with the jewelry designer. "It's so fun and easy between them, especially because they have similar interests and mutual friends. They've grown really close," the insider explained.
"Until Brad met Ines, he hadn't realized how truly lonely he was; and after fighting with Angelina for so long, he feels like he deserves this," the source continued.
The newfound love has made it easier for the Hollywood hunk to officially put all of the heartache aside. (Pitt shares children Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with the actress.)
"He never though they would get to this point, but after lots of therapy and introspection, Brad is working to make peace with Angelina," the insider said. "He wants his kids to see their parents get along before he introduces them to Ines."
"The split from Angelina was so devastating in so many ways," the source added of the end of their relationship, which began in 2005. "There were times he thought it would never end and he would lose everything in this fight. But he finally made it to the other side."
"It’s sometimes been painful, but Brad has grown so much. He’s turned a corner in what he wants and is living a whole new life. He’s finally putting his well-being and his family first," a source previously said of Pitt — who has scaled back his work commitments in recent months.
"Brad is telling friends that stepping away from the spotlight is the best thing he’s ever done," the insider continued, claiming that the legendary actor feels his career has been on its "last leg."
