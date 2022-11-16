A Thing For Divorcées? Brad Pitt Gets Handsy At Date Night Concert With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines De Ramon

OK! previously reported Pitt and Ratajkowski's "secret" relationship after a source revealed he had been crushing on her ever since the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party, but wanted to "respect" the model's "happy marriage."

Once the 31-year-old bombshell was finally single, "he asked her out, and she said yes. She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?" the insider added of the duo's rumored end-of-summer fling.

Despite sparking romance rumors, it seems their fling quickly burned out, as Pitt seems to have moved on with Ramon and Ratajkowski with possible new man Pete Davidson.