A Thing For Divorcées? Brad Pitt Gets Handsy At Date Night Concert With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines De Ramon
couldn't keep his hands off of rumored new flame Ines De Ramon during the duo's concert date night with friends.
The potential pair stepped out to the Bono concert in Los Angeles around 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 13 — where they met up with the 58-year-old's famed friends Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
In released photos, the dynamic duo appeared coupled up as they walked comfortably close to one another through the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.
Pitt kept things casual for their night out, donning blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a grey zip-up jacket and a tan top hat. 29-year-old Ramon — who recently separated from her husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, back in September — stepped up her style in leather pants, a black jacket and a neon yellow Fendi bag.
As the exciting evening neared its end, Pitt sweetly guided Ramon outside and led her to his bodyguard's SUV before the Fight Club actor headed home alone in his Tesla.
The brunette bombshell's rumored romance with the father-of-six comes two months after a representative released a statement about Ramon and Wesley's quiet split.
"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," the message explained. "They request privacy at this time."
Right around the same time, Pitt sparked attention-grabbing rumors of a brewing romance with Emily Ratajkowski — who had also just split from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.
OK! previously reported Pitt and Ratajkowski's "secret" relationship after a source revealed he had been crushing on her ever since the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party, but wanted to "respect" the model's "happy marriage."
Once the 31-year-old bombshell was finally single, "he asked her out, and she said yes. She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?" the insider added of the duo's rumored end-of-summer fling.
Despite sparking romance rumors, it seems their fling quickly burned out, as Pitt seems to have moved on with Ramon and Ratajkowski with possible new man Pete Davidson.