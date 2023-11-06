OK Magazine
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Were 'Super Loving' at LACMA Gala — But Didn't Pose for Photos Together

brad pitt ines de ramon loving couple lacma
By:

Nov. 6 2023, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are still going strong, as they made an appearance at LACMA's 12th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 4, but they did not pose for pictures together.

“They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them,” a source revealed. “They seemed to be having a good time.”

brad pitt ines de ramon loving couple lacma
Ines de Ramon was previously married to Paul Wesley.

As OK! previously reported, the pair were first seen in November 2022 at a concert, and from there, they've been spotted on vacation together.

Additionally, it seems like the brunette beauty has even been a shoulder for the actor, 59, to lean on amid his grueling divorce from Angelina Jolie.

"It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’ feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever," another source divulged. "If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times."

The source noted the jeweler "is very compassionate and is there to show support no matter what. They have a really healthy bond and things are going wonderfully."

brad pitt ines de ramon loving couple lacma
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were spotted in Los Angeles on November 4.

However, it seems like the handsome hunk is trying to take things slow with de Ramon, as another source revealed she still hadn't met his six children, whom he shares with Jolie.

"Brad still hasn’t introduced his kids to Ines," the insider said.

"It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step," the confidante dished of de Ramon not interacting with Maddox, 22, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

brad pitt ines de ramon loving couple lacma
Brad Pitt shares six kids with ex Angelina Jolie.

"He’s dated a few women over the years, but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them," the source added of the big milestone.

brad pitt ines de ramon loving couple lacma
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

Meanwhile, Jolie and Pitt, who split in 2016, have been fighting over custody for years, resulting in the latter not being able to bond with his offspring as much as he'd like to.

"He's lost so much time with his kids," a separate source said. "But it's never too late to rebuild those relationships."

People spoke to the source.

