Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Wants to 'Make Sure' Angelina Jolie 'Knows Her Kids Are in Good Hands' With Her: 'No Motives'
Is Ines de Ramon the solution to the Jolie-Pitt brood’s problems?
According to an insider, Brad Pitt's girlfriend is determined to end her beau’s feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
The pair — who split in 2016 after Pitt allegedly got physical with Jolie and some of their children during a plane ride — have been battling in court for years over Jolie’s sale of her stake in their Chateau Miraval winery.
“Ines’ loyalty is obviously with Brad, but she’s savvy enough to know there are two sides to every story,” the source spilled. “She’s prepared to hear Angie out and do her best to convince Brad to give her what she wants to finally end their ongoing war!”
“Brad is very much in love with Ines and wants to make her happy. She knows that and is prepared to use that to help them declare a truce,” the insider insisted.
Not only does Jolie have qualms with the Fight Club star, 60, but Pitt is also largely estranged from his kids, with many of them deciding to drop his moniker from their hyphenated last names.
“Ines also wants to make sure Angie knows that her kids are in good hands with her, that she’s got no motives other than to see everyone get along,” the source added. “She genuinely admires some of Angie’s work and is hopeful she can appeal to her better side.”
As OK! previously reported, despite Pitt’s many complicated relationships, de Ramon has been there for him through the ups and downs.
“Ines has been his rock,” a source said of the jewelry designer, who separated from ex-husband Paul Wesley in 2022. “She’s saved him from spiraling over his kids.”
“He still has hope that his children, some of them anyway, will eventually come around,” the insider noted.
Some sources have even suspected that Pitt will get down on one knee soon despite his divorce from Jolie not being finalized yet.
However, Pitt and Jolie have been declared legally single.
"Becoming legally single grants immediate personal independence, freeing individuals from the legal constraints of marriage," financial planner Shinobu Hindert explained to a news outlet of Pitt’s situation. "This allows them to start new relationships or remarry without the complications of still being technically married.”
Hindert continued, "It can also be a strategic move, separating personal status from complex asset divisions or custody battles, so each aspect can be addressed independently."
