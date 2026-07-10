'This Wedding Was Top Notch': Rob Gronkowski Dishes on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Poppin' Party

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Rob Gronkowski Said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Threw a 'Poppin' Wedding Party

Source: MEGA Rob Gronkowski shared details on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's grand MSG wedding.

The four-time Super Bowl champion also stated that it took him a while to get inside the iconic arena on the day of the wedding, as the road leading to it was filled with black cars carrying guests to the venue. "It was the most amount of black cars I’ve ever seen going into Madison Square Garden. It was five blocks of black cars in a row," he told co-host Jameis Winston. He added that he turned on the Argentina vs. Cape Verde FIFA World Cup match to pass the time while waiting for the queue to clear, and that it surprisingly pumped him up even more.

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Source: MEGA Rob Gronkowski said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce threw a 'poppin' wedding party.

"I ain't just sitting here doing nothing. Let's put that game on the screen. That got me prepared for the wedding because that's one of the best games that you could've possibly watched," he recalled. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end added, "It got you out of your seat, it got you excited, and same with this wedding, man." "Hats off to Taylor and Trav," he said, seemingly in admiration of his fellow #87 jersey holder and his pop star wife. He also revealed that there was another reason he thoroughly enjoyed witnessing the couple exchange their vows. "And the dance floor, that's the one thing. It was poppin', Jameis," he added.

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Rob Gronkowski Said Attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Mounted Pressure on Him

Source: MEGA Rob Gronkowski attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding with his girlfriend Camille Kostek.

Gronkowski has been dating Camille Kostek for over a decade. The couple met in 2013 at a charity event while the footballer was playing for the New England Patriots and Kostek was a cheerleader for the team. The pair also attended Swift and Kelce's wedding together this past weekend, per USA Today. The footballer revealed that while they had a great time at the party, the event also increased the pressure for him to tie the knot with his girlfriend in a similar fashion.

Source: MEGA Rob Gronkowski said that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding put the pressure on him to marry his girlfriend.