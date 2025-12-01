Brad Pitt 'Feels Grateful' for Girlfriend Ines de Ramon During 'Emotional' Holiday Season as He Remains 'Strained' From His Kids
Dec. 1 2025, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
Brad Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is making the actor's holiday season a bit brighter.
"The holidays are always a more emotional time for Brad,” a source told an outlet, referring to the fraught relationship he has with his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's six kids. Pitt's mother, Jane, also passed away in August.
The insider shared, "With some of the older kids distancing themselves and dropping Pitt from their last name, of course it adds another layer of sadness."
The source continued, "The reality is that the holidays can be difficult when things are strained with his children, no matter what else is going on."
Fortunately, the Moneyball star, 61, has de Ramon, 32, by his side.
"At the same time, he feels very grateful to have Ines in his life — her support and love mean the world to him," the insider said.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are Living Together
Pitt has been in a relationship with de Ramon, a jewelry executive, since 2022.
OK! reported last month that Pitt and de Ramon have been "fully living together." A source said at that time, "Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together."
Prior to dating the Fight Club actor, she was married to The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, 43, for four years.
Brad Pitt's Children Have Dropped His Last Name
Pitt and Jolie, 50, finalized their divorce in December 2024 after more than eight years of contentious legal proceedings. The actress filed in September 2016.
The former couple share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.
Shiloh filed to drop "Pitt" from her hyphenated last name on her 18th birthday in May 2024 and was officially granted the name change three months later.
Zahara also dropped her dad's last name as she introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" in a video that showed her being inducted into Spelman College's Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
Moreover, Pitt's youngest daughter was listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in the playbill for the musical The Outsiders, which she worked on as an assistant alongside her mother.
"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source told an outlet when Shiloh made the first shocking move.
Meanwhile, the mother-of-six has a very tight bond with her children.
The Maria star told an outlet in December 2023, "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends."