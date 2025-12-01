Brad Pitt 'Feels Grateful' for Girlfriend Ines de Ramon During 'Emotional' Holiday Season as He Remains 'Strained' From His Kids

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega A source shared that Brad Pitt is 'very grateful to have Ines in his life.'

The insider shared, "With some of the older kids distancing themselves and dropping Pitt from their last name, of course it adds another layer of sadness." The source continued, "The reality is that the holidays can be difficult when things are strained with his children, no matter what else is going on." Fortunately, the Moneyball star, 61, has de Ramon, 32, by his side. "At the same time, he feels very grateful to have Ines in his life — her support and love mean the world to him," the insider said.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are Living Together

Source: mega Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been living together.

Pitt has been in a relationship with de Ramon, a jewelry executive, since 2022. OK! reported last month that Pitt and de Ramon have been "fully living together." A source said at that time, "Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together." Prior to dating the Fight Club actor, she was married to The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, 43, for four years.

Brad Pitt's Children Have Dropped His Last Name

Source: mega Brad Pitt has not been photographed with his children in recent years.

Pitt and Jolie, 50, finalized their divorce in December 2024 after more than eight years of contentious legal proceedings. The actress filed in September 2016. The former couple share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. Shiloh filed to drop "Pitt" from her hyphenated last name on her 18th birthday in May 2024 and was officially granted the name change three months later.

Source: mega Angelina Jolie filed to divorce Brad Pitt in 2016.

Zahara also dropped her dad's last name as she introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" in a video that showed her being inducted into Spelman College's Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Moreover, Pitt's youngest daughter was listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in the playbill for the musical The Outsiders, which she worked on as an assistant alongside her mother.

Source: mega Angelina Jolie remains very close with her six children.