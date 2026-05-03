Who Are Angelina Jolie's Daughters? Meet Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne
May 3 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Zahara Marley Jolie
Angelina Jolie is a devoted mom to her six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
The Girl, Interrupted star's eldest daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie, was born in Hawassa, Ethiopia, on January 8, 2005, and was adopted when she was seven months old.
"My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children," Angelina said of Zahara during a TIME 100 interview in July 2020. "And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is very — it's her own and it's something I only stand back in awe of."
Following in her mother's footsteps, Zahara has joined Angelina in her philanthropic and humanitarian work. The Jolie-Pitt Foundation later created the Zahara Program and the Zahara Children's Center, named in honor of Zahara. The mother-daughter tandem also spoke with members of Congress and the White House regarding the Justice for All Reauthorization Act of 2022.
When she was 14, Zahara teamed up with jeweler Robert Procop to create the Zahara Collection jewelry line. All proceeds benefited the Los Angeles-based House of Ruth Shelters, which "provided transitional housing for battered women and children."
In 2022, she began attending Spelman College. She then joined the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in November 2023.
"My name is Zahara Marley Jolie," Zahara introduced herself when she got inducted into the sorority, dropping Brad's last name. "And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, Calif."
While Zahara is busy carving out her own name, she also makes time to make public appearances with her mother.
Shiloh Nouvel Jolie
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Angelina and Brad welcomed their first biological child, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, on May 27, 2006, at Cottage Hospital in Swakopmund, Namibia.
When Shiloh considered herself "one of the brothers" as a child, Angelina offered unwavering support to her daughter.
"I think she is fascinating, the choices she is making. And I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not. I think that is just bad parenting," the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress said in a 2010 interview.
When she turned 18, Shiloh filed to drop the F1 actor's last name from her legal name. The request was initially postponed due to an incomplete background check.
"Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19," her lawyer Peter Levine said in a statement. "Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date."
Shiloh then published an announcement regarding the filing as part of California's name-change process.
While backing Angelina's humanitarian efforts, she began chasing her passion for dance. In April, she made her debut in K-pop star Dayoung's music video for "What's a Girl to Do."
Vivienne Marcheline Jolie
Angelina's youngest daughter, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, was born one minute after her fraternal twin brother, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, on July 12, 2008.
In August 2023, the Maleficent actress announced she was developing an adaptation of S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film, The Outsiders for Broadway, with Vivienne serving as her volunteer assistant.
"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina said in a statement. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."
The Playbill for the new musical listed her name as "Vivienne Jolie" instead of "Vivienne Jolie-Pitt."
In June 2024, the mother-daughter duo attended the Tony Awards, where The Outsiders won four awards.