Brad Pitt Shows Off Orange Suit While Cruising On The Seine River In Paris After Visiting His Kids In Rome — Pics!

Recently, Pitt, 58, who was previously married to Angelina Jolie, flew to Rome, where the actress is currently filming her latest movie. During his trip, he made sure to see some of his kids — specifically Knox and Vivienne before their 14th birthday.

“Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule [on Without Blood] so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, it means a lot to her that he made the trip,” a source told Hollywood Life.