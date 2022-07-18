Brad Pitt Shows Off Orange Suit While Cruising On The Seine River In Paris After Visiting His Kids In Rome — Pics!
Brad Pitt just keeps getting better and better with age! The actor was spotted out and about in Paris, France, on July 16, where he posed for photos alongside his Bullet Train costars, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor Johnson and others.
Recently, Pitt, 58, who was previously married to Angelina Jolie, flew to Rome, where the actress is currently filming her latest movie. During his trip, he made sure to see some of his kids — specifically Knox and Vivienne before their 14th birthday.
“Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule [on Without Blood] so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, it means a lot to her that he made the trip,” a source told Hollywood Life.
“She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” the insider added. “But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.”
Even though the two haven't seen eye to eye lately — they are currently feuding over a custody agreement, and Pitt is upset at Jolie for selling part of her stake in their wine company to a Russian oligarch — it looks like they put their differences aside for their family.
In the meantime, the Oklahoma native is on the road, as he's promoted his latest flick. The star previously shared that this could be one of his last times on the big screen.
“I consider myself on my last leg,” he told GQ magazine. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”