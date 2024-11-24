Angelina Jolie Has Been 'Planning Her Escape' From Hollywood, Source Claims: 'She Was Happiest When She and the Children Traveled'

Once she strikes out on her own again, the source suggested Jolie will likely slip right back into the rhythm, noting: "She’s a very solitary person but she actually has friends in Europe, so it will be easier for her to travel around."

As for her brood, Jolie is reportedly fine with the idea of them traveling more themselves. She "wants the children to follow their passions and go wherever they like. And of course they were all born outside of the U.S. — even her biological kids," the source explained.