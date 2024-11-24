Angelina Jolie Has Been 'Planning Her Escape' From Hollywood, Source Claims: 'She Was Happiest When She and the Children Traveled'
Angelina Jolie is ready to say her goodbyes to Hollywood!
According to a source, she's been "planning her escape" from Los Angeles and she still wants to leave the country as soon as all of her children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — are adults.
Despite being an avid world traveler, the Maleficent actress has spent a significant amount of time in NYC throughout 2024 as she produced The Outsiders on Broadway.
"She was happiest when she and the children traveled and lived in various locations, soaking up the culture, learning from local tutors and experiencing different ways of life," the source told a news outlet.
Once she strikes out on her own again, the source suggested Jolie will likely slip right back into the rhythm, noting: "She’s a very solitary person but she actually has friends in Europe, so it will be easier for her to travel around."
As for her brood, Jolie is reportedly fine with the idea of them traveling more themselves. She "wants the children to follow their passions and go wherever they like. And of course they were all born outside of the U.S. — even her biological kids," the source explained.
- Angelina Jolie's 6 Children Are the 'Closest People' to Her as They 'Had to Heal' After Divorce From Brad Pitt
- Angelina Jolie Reveals She 'Lost the Ability to Live and Travel as Freely' After Tumultuous Divorce From Brad Pitt
- Angelina Jolie Seems 'Relaxed and Happy' After Dropping Lawsuit Against Ex Brad Pitt: 'She's Turned Over a New Leaf'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jolie first opened up about her desire to leave the United States in a recent interview.
"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she said at the time. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."
One of her reasons for keeping her distance from Hollywood has also been her tumultuous divorce from Brad Pitt, but some of Jolie's work keeps her firmly in the U.S. Amid the Oscar buzz surrounding her new flick Maria, she's been "making her presence on the scene very felt."
As OK! previously reported, a separate insider suggested Pitt finds the possibility of running into his ex in L.A. "annoying."
"What really bugs him is the idea that she’s marching around town like she’s the queen bee," the insider continued. "Brad's pretty accustomed to being the toast of awards season every year, thanks to his production company, Plan B, that always manages to win something, but what he isn’t used to is having Angelina there."
The source spoke with In Touch about Jolie's travel plans.