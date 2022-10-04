Brad Pitt Allegedly Choked One Of His Kids & Poured Alcohol On Them During 2016 Plane Spat With Angelina Jolie
Though it seemed like the investigation into Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's notorious fight aboard a 2016 flight was closed, more details on the scary incident are still coming to light.
While it has already been reported that the actor allegedly put his hands on the mother-of-six, fresh paperwork also claimed he got physical with their kids.
The ordeal began when Pitt, 58, was allegedly heavily intoxicated, and after getting into an argument with the actress, 47, he reportedly "grabbed" his ex-wife and "shook her."
"At one point, he poured beer on Jolie," the docs read. "At another, he poured beer and red wine on the children." Disgusted with his actions, the Tomb Raider lead tried to jump onto Pitt's back to get him away from their kids, so in retaliation, he "threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow."
"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other," the claims continued. "Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop."
When Jolie first accused Pitt of assault back in 2016, she also stated that he hit their eldest son, now 21-year-old Maddox, though after an FBI investigation, he was cleared. The exes also share Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and Shiloh, 16, as well as 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.