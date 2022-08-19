Photos Of Angelina Jolie's Alleged Bruises From Brad Pitt Fight Revealed As Source Claims Video Footage May Leak Next

The drama surrounding Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's nasty 2016 plane fight is continuing to unfold. Earlier this week, the FBI report recounting the heated incident was made public, and now, photos of the actress' alleged injuries have been leaked.

As OK! previously shared, the mom-of-six, 47, submitted the pictures to the FBI, claiming Pitt's actions resulted in her having "rug burn"-like injuries on her right hand, bruising on her elbow and pain in her back.