Breaking His Silence: Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie's 2016 Abuse Allegations 'Completely Untrue'
Brad Pitt is calling out his estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie after she claimed he physically abused both herself and their children while on a 2016 flight from France to the United States.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's rep has now stated that her allegations are "completely untrue."
The Eternals actress further detailed the alleged encounter in a countersuit against Pitt on Tuesday, October 4, claiming he "choked" her, grabbed her head and "shook her" during the argument.
"At one point, he poured beer on Jolie. At another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," the court filing read, adding that when she tried to jump on his back to get him away from their kids, he shoved himself back, pinning her against the airplane seats, resulting in injuries her back and elbow.
"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other," the document continued. "Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop."
The couple shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
As OK! previously reported, the FBI investigated the incident but failed to charge the now 58-year-old with a crime.
"In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation," FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said in a statement. "No charges have been filed in this matter."
A friend of the actor later revealed that despite the shocking details being leaked to the public, authorities are unlikely to ever reopen the case.
"The statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here," they shared at the time. "At the time they considered all of Angelina’s allegations and didn't bring any charges."