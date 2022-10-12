Victim Or Villain? Angelina Jolie's Abuse Allegations Make Brad Pitt 'Sick To His Stomach'
Brad Pitt is so upset over Angelina Jolie's latest accusations that it's causing him to feel physical ill. The Troy actor has repeatedly denied he was abusive to his estranged ex-wife and children on the now infamous 2016 flight as details continue to surface.
In Jolie's most recent court filing, she alleged Pitt choked one of their children and struck another in the face. She also claimed he poured alcohol on them and shoved her against one of the airplane seats, injuring her back, when she attempted to protect them.
"Brad is sick to his stomach that he’s been accused of this," a source spilled. "He maintains [that] it’s lies and that Angelina will stop at nothing to ruin his name. Angelina insists he absolutely did those things, the kids saw it."
The former couple has six children together — Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, as well as 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
"At the end of the day, he and Angelina seem destined to fight each other for the rest of their lives, or at least until the kids are grown up and there’s nothing left for them to contest," the source continued. "It’s a tragic, toxic situation where neither of them is willing to budge."
As OK! previously reported, the Maleficent actress released new details of the alleged physical abuse in a Tuesday, October 4, court filing. The Bullet Train star's attorney has since responded to the accusations, noting her client refuses to "own anything he didn't do."
"Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation," lawyer Anne Kiley said in a statement.
"Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions," she noted. "Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."