Victim Or Villain? Angelina Jolie's Abuse Allegations Make Brad Pitt 'Sick To His Stomach'

Brad Pitt is so upset over Angelina Jolie's latest accusations that it's causing him to feel physical ill. The Troy actor has repeatedly denied he was abusive to his estranged ex-wife and children on the now infamous 2016 flight as details continue to surface.

In Jolie's most recent court filing, she alleged Pitt choked one of their children and struck another in the face. She also claimed he poured alcohol on them and shoved her against one of the airplane seats, injuring her back, when she attempted to protect them.