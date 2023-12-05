OK Magazine
Daddy Drama: Brad Pitt's Son Maddox in Talks to Release Tell-All Book About His Famous Father

Dec. 5 2023, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Is Maddox Jolie-Pitt ready to tell all about his relationship with his father, Brad Pitt?

A source exclusively tells OK! that Maddox, 22, is gearing up to pen a tell-all book, which will provide a glimpse as to what it was like growing up with the famous actor.

“Titled 'Daddy Dearest,' the book is said to delve into the complexities of their relationship, offering a firsthand account of the highs and lows, triumphs and tribulations,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “It will offer readers a unique perspective into the private life of one of Hollywood's most iconic figures, making the bombshell book Joan Crawford’s daughter wrote about her look like Mary Poppins.”

Brad Pitt shares six kids with ex Angelina Jolie.

As OK! previously reported, Pitt's other children — Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 — don't seem to want anything to do with their father.

So much so, Pax called him an "awful human being" in a scathing Father's Day post from 2020, while Zahara dropped "Pitt" from her last name.

Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie recently spoke out in a new interview about what it's been like for her over the past seven years.

“It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can,” she says, and spend more time at her home in Cambodia," she told WSJ. Magazine.

Brad Pitt hasn't had the best relationship with his kids over the years.

“I grew up in quite a shallow place,” she shared. “Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

The former flames split in 2016.

“We had to heal,” she said of that time period. “There are things we needed to heal from.”

The former flames have been feuding over their kids and the partial sale of their Provençal Château Miraval property and winery in France.

Though Pitt's eldest might be ready to spill the tea about their strained relationship, it seems like he's trying to mend fences with the others.

"He’s on good terms with them. He lost a lot of precious time with them during the custody battle, and he’s determined not to miss any more," the source said.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is ready to tell all about his father, a source claims.

After Pitt was allegedly abusive toward Jolie and two of his kids on a flight in 2016, "Brad’s taken full responsibility for his actions," another source insisted, noting it's now up to his kids "to make up their own minds about him and see him for who he is."

