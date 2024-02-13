Brad Pitt Accuses Russian Oligarch of 'Bullying' Him in Legal Battle Over Winery

Brad Pitt claimed Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler "threatened" and "bullied" him throughout their tense court battle over the actor's French winery, Chateau Miraval.

In February 2022, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star filed a lawsuit against his estranged ex Angelina Jolie after she sold her shares of the business to Shefler. Pitt argued that doing so violated their contract, which stated they were both allowed to sell off their portions of the business as long as they obtained each other's permission regarding the new owner first.