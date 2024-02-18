Brad Pitt 'Wants to Move on' After Legal Battle Over Winery: 'It Seemed Like the War Would Never End'
Brad Pitt is eager for his legal battle against Angelina Jolie over their French winery to be over for good.
The Troy actor initially filed a lawsuit against the mother-of-five — she shares Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, Pax, 20, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with Pitt — in February 2022 after she sold her shares of the business to alcohol mogul Yuri Shefler.
Pitt claimed that violated their agreement not to sell their portions of the winery — which they purchased in 2008 — without first obtaining permission from the other person regarding the prospective buyer. The pair have since been in and out of court since with an eventual conclusion to the bitter battle only barely in sight.
"It seemed like the war would never end," a source spilled to a news outlet. "The legal proceedings are so time-consuming and expensive. It’s become a huge financial burden to them both."
Although it's been reported Pitt is likely to regain control of the disputed 10 percent of ownership of Chateau Miraval at a hearing that is set to take place in two years, the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star "wants to move on."
"Hopefully this ruling will allow that to finally happen — for both of them," the source added.
This comes shortly after Pitt accused the Russian oligarch of threatening him.
"Shefler personally took action to foster his supposed partnership with Pitt after the transaction closed, writing Pitt repeatedly to bully him into going along," a recent legal filing read. "At times, Shefler expressed his fervent desire to work with Pitt. At others, he threatened Pitt based on drummed-up charges of mismanagement at Miraval."
Pitt's legal team further alleged the Stoli vodka owner told the father-of-five that if he did not "bend to his desires, Shefler would be 'protecting his interest and would not hesitate to take that process until the very end.'"
"He has made good on that threat," the court papers said. "Since the transaction, Shefler has leveraged Nouvel — the California LLC he now controls — to sue Pitt and attempt a hostile takeover of Château Miraval."
