Sobriety To Face Blindness: Inside Brad Pitt's Health Woes Over The Years

'DEVASTATED': BRAD PITT’S PARENTS BEG HIM TO INTERVENE AFTER ANGELINA JOLIE REPORTEDLY CUTS THEM OUT OF THEIR CHILDREN'S LIVES

Pitt has also struggled with alcohol addiction and cigarettes — two vices the 58-year-old claims he gave up sometime during the pandemic. He's previously opened up about getting sober in 2020, specifically thanking fellow celeb pal Bradley Cooper for helping him on his journey.

"He's a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since," he said during the National Board of Review while accepting an award for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. "I love you and I thank you."

Now, it appears the 58-year-old is still committed to staying on that particular journey. "I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day,” he told GQ in regards to completely cutting out alcohol and smoking. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”