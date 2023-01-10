Bradley Cooper Steps Out With Daughter As Irina Shayk Reconciliation Rumors Swirl — See Photos!
Another day, another outing in NYC!
Oscar-winner Bradley Cooper was spotted partaking in one of his favorite pasttimes this week — spending some quality time with his young daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in New York City!
On Monday, January 9, the A Star is Born staple braved the frigid East Coast temps, appearing all smiles as he walked hand-in-hand with his 5-year-old, whom he shares with former flame supermodel Irina Shayk.
The daddy-daughter duo kept it chic and cozy during their trip onto the chilly streets of NYC — Cooper layered a navy blue peacoat atop of a white tee as he sported a pair of gray cargo pants and matching gray and black sneakers. The star completed the look with a series of eye-catching accessories. Alongside a graphic beanie and wayfarer sunglasses, Cooper adorably carried two of his daughter’s backpacks — one pink and one white.
Meanwhile, The Hangover icon’s daughter took after her famous father’s lowkey style, donning knee-length green puffer jacket, a pair of purple leggings and fuzzy black boots, with the tot completing the look with a red graphic beanie emblazoned with the word “love.”
The pair’s sweet sighting comes amid whispers that Cooper and Shayk, who dated from 2015 to 2019, may be rekindling their romance.
"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him,” spilled a source close to the runway maven, who purportedly spent Thanksgiving with her Thor: Love and Thunder-star ex. "After they split, she missed him. She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter."
And it seems that Lea plays a fairly important role in Shayk’s desire to cozy up to Cooper.
"Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad," the insider added, noting that the supermodel "would like for them to be back together."
