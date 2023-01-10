Bradley Cooper Steps Out With Daughter As Irina Shayk Reconciliation Rumors Swirl — See Photos!

On Monday, January 9, the A Star is Born staple braved the frigid East Coast temps, appearing all smiles as he walked hand-in-hand with his 5-year-old, whom he shares with former flame supermodel Irina Shayk.

Pretty In Pink! Bradley Cooper Takes Adorable Stroll With Daughter Lea Cooper In NYC — See Photos

The daddy-daughter duo kept it chic and cozy during their trip onto the chilly streets of NYC — Cooper layered a navy blue peacoat atop of a white tee as he sported a pair of gray cargo pants and matching gray and black sneakers. The star completed the look with a series of eye-catching accessories. Alongside a graphic beanie and wayfarer sunglasses, Cooper adorably carried two of his daughter’s backpacks — one pink and one white.