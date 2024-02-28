Bradley Cooper Calls Daughter Lea His 'Anchor,' Admits He's 'Not Sure' If He'd Be Alive Today Without Her

“I just needed someone to say, like, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor.’ I’m like, ‘Why? We’re speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind’s coming in,’" the American Sniper star, 49, explained of how things changed when he and ex Irina Shayk welcomed daughter Lea De Seine, 6, in 2017.

"They’re like, ‘No, no, no, there’s a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor and we’re gonna drop it,’" he continued. "Because this is gonna dictate everything you do from now on. Your DNA is going to tell you that there’s something more important than you."