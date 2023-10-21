Irina Shayk 'Approves' of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s Blossoming Romance
No shady exes here.
Irina Shayk fully supports her friend and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid dating her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Bradley Cooper.
After Hadid and Cooper's recent intimate outings sparked romance rumors involving the two, social media users scolded the 28-year-old model for seemingly breaking girl code — though a source insisted there is no bad blood about the alleged relationship.
"Gigi and Irina are friends — they’d never get into such pettiness. In fact, Irina is on very friendly terms with Bradley and approves of Gigi dating him," the insider recently revealed, debunking rumors of rising tensions between the trio, who notably all relate to being single parents.
Shayk, 37, and Cooper, 48, share a 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, while Hadid shares her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with Zayn Malik, 30.
Hadid also feels the same about former fling Leonardo DiCaprio's romantic life.
"Gigi doesn’t care who Leo dates. They were never that serious," the confidante confessed of the pair, who were said to have been in a "no strings situationship" that fizzled out earlier this year.
Despite the source declaring there is no hostility between Hadid and Shayk, social media users still don't think dating Cooper is the right move.
"You just don’t date your friend’s ex, period," one person penned, as another predicted: "Things are bound to get messy."
However, a separate source seemed to confirm Shayk has no hard feelings about the matter, as she was reportedly the one who introduced Hadid to her baby daddy in the first place, as OK! previously reported.
"Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina [Shayk] and their mutual friends in the industry," an insider admitted last week. "Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings. Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently and were bonding over their daughters when Bradley asked her out."
While Shayk might have made the first move for her ex-boyfriend and modeling friend, it seems Cooper was the one to continue to take initiative on taking things further with Hadid.
The confidante continued: "He pursued her, and she was definitely interested and excited. They have been casually seeing each other, but it is extremely new. Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship. They have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry. She wants to get into acting and is intrigued by Bradley's perspective and guidance. It is very casual at this point."
Although Hadid might want to keep it casual, the first source is certain "this romance could go the distance," as Cooper reportedly really wants a "long-term relationship."
In Touch spoke to a source about Shayk approving of Cooper and Hadid's rumored relationship.