Irina Shayk 'Approves' of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s Blossoming Romance

After Hadid and Cooper's recent intimate outings sparked romance rumors involving the two, social media users scolded the 28-year-old model for seemingly breaking girl code — though a source insisted there is no bad blood about the alleged relationship.

"Gigi and Irina are friends — they’d never get into such pettiness. In fact, Irina is on very friendly terms with Bradley and approves of Gigi dating him," the insider recently revealed, debunking rumors of rising tensions between the trio, who notably all relate to being single parents.