Tom Brady Unbothered by Irina Shayk Packing on the PDA With Ex Bradley Cooper: 'It's Really None of His Business'

"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," a source dished. "She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."

The Vogue cover girl was especially giddy over being seen with Brady. "He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," a source gushed about Shayk. "They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn't mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship."