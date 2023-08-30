Tom Brady Unbothered by Irina Shayk Packing on the PDA With Ex Bradley Cooper: 'It's Really None of His Business'
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk may not be diving into a full-blown relationship just yet.
Despite making headlines over the past two months over their possible new romance, according to insiders, the former NFL star has not been at all bothered by the supermodel's recent PDA with her ex Bradley Cooper.
"Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it's really none of his business," the source spilled about Brady's reaction to Shayk posting topless pictures while on vacation with The Hangover actor. "Tom and Irina aren't in a committed relationship, so she's free to see anybody she likes."
Brady appears to be suddenly singing a much different tune after people in his inner circle gushed over how excited the ex-New England Patriots quarterback was about their budding love after they met at a wedding in Italy in June.
"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," a source dished. "She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."
The Vogue cover girl was especially giddy over being seen with Brady. "He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," a source gushed about Shayk. "They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn't mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship."
Despite seemingly being over the moon about the new love, Shayk was spotted getting super close with Cooper — with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine — while on vacation in Italy over the weekend. The fashion star also took to Instagram to share photos from their venture.
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Brady.