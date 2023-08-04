Bradley Cooper Thinks Irina Shayk's New Fling Tom Brady Is 'a Far Better Choice' Than Some of Her Past Boyfriends
No bitterness here!
It was revealed last month that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have struck up a romance, but her ex and baby daddy, Bradley Cooper, is just fine with the new pairing.
An insider even claimed the Oscar winner, 48, believes the NFL alum, 46, is "a far better choice than some of her past beaus."
The American Hustle star's opinion comes after watching his 37-year-old ex — whom he was with from 2015 to 2019 — casually date troubled celebrities like Kanye West, 46, who she linked up with for a few months in 2021 after he split from Kim Kardashian, 42.
The source explained to a magazine that the actor really just has their 6-year-old daughter Lea in mind, which is why he "doesn’t think [Lea] should meet her mom’s boyfriends until it becomes serious."
And though the fling only began last month — the new couple first connected at a mutual friend's wedding in June — the insider insisted it's the real deal.
"They’re like a real-life Barbie and Ken," declared the source. "They’re perfect for each other!"
"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," a separate source dished to a news outlet. "She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is allegedly not very pleased by his new relationship.
"There’s a little jealousy there," the first insider spilled of the Brazilian model, 43, who's the mother of his two younger kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. "Tom broke the news to her himself that he was dating Irina."
On the other hand, another source claimed the mom-of-two is indifferent toward her ex's love life. "Gisele is the one who filed for divorce," they noted of their 2022 split. "She wants him to be happy."
Life & Style reported on Cooper's feelings toward Brady and Shayk's romance.