Poor Tom Brady? Irina Shayk Strips Down in Topless Bikini Pictures While on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper — See Photos
Don't worry, Tom Brady, it's just her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy!
Irina Shayk went topless during her end-of-summer vacation with Bradley Cooper — as her new beau was seemingly nowhere in sight.
On Sunday, August 27, the stunning supermodel uploaded a series of steamy photos of herself posing on some rocks surrounded by the water.
Shayk used her arms to cover her bare chest, as she wore only a pair of black bikini bottoms, white Nike socks and running sneakers.
"ROCKY SUMMER…photos by LB 🎼," the 37-year-old captioned the drool-worthy post, while coincidentally uploading a shirtless selfie to her Instagram Story of Cooper relaxing on a kayak at what looked like the same location.
The exes' apparent vacation together doesn't come as too much of a surprise, considering they cordially co-parent their adorable daughter, Lea De Seine, 6.
Shayk and Cooper have remained on good terms since calling it quits in 2019 after four years of dating.
On the other hand, the Russian model's half-naked photoshoot does raise eyebrows, as she recently sparked up a romance with Brady following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.
Shayk first met the retired NFL quarterback at a wedding in Sardinia, Italy. Attending the romantic union seemed to ignite some chemistry between the two, as they were photographed just one month later having a sleepover at Brady's Los Angeles home.
Cooper has kept it cool about his ex-girlfriend's budding relationship, with a source spilling The Hangover star finds Brady to be "a far better choice than some of her past beaus," as OK! previously reported.
The A Star is Born actor's main concern mostly has to do with their little girl, as he doesn't "think [Lea] should meet her mom’s boyfriends until it becomes serious."
Cooper shouldn't worry just yet about things getting too intense between Brady and the mother of his child.
Shortly after their intimate slumber party, a separate source confirmed Shayk and Brady's fling was "something new and at the moment totally casual,"
Brady's ex-wife doesn't seem to be so chill about the football legend's new relationship, as Bündchen was reportedly "not happy at all" after seeing photos of her ex-husband affectionally caressing Shayk's face.