Broken-Hearted? Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Quote About 'Healing Yourself' After Irina Shayk's PDA With Bradley Cooper
Tom Brady seems to be in his feelings recently.
After his new flame Irina Shayk was spotted getting cozy with her ex Bradley Cooper over the weekend, the former New England Patriots quarterback took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 30, to share atelling quotes.
Brady shared a photo of a page out of one of meditation expert Diego Perez's books, which preached nine principles that held "great power." They include things like "healing yourself" and "fostering deep connections."
"Love this thank you for sharing @yungpueblo," the former pro athlete captioned the snap alongside three heart emojis.
The self-reflection comes after his romance with the supermodel may have hit a snag, as she was seen packing on the PDA with the A-list actor while on vacation together in Italy. Despite the alleged betrayal, insiders say Brady and Shayk's relationship has never been exclusive.
"Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it's really none of his business," a source spilled about the Vogue cover girl's getaway with Cooper. "Tom and Irina aren't in a committed relationship, so she's free to see anybody she likes."
- Tom Brady Unbothered by Irina Shayk Packing on the PDA With Ex Bradley Cooper: 'It's Really None of His Business'
- Poor Tom Brady? Irina Shayk Strips Down in Topless Bikini Pictures While on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper — See Photos
- Mother of the Year! Gisele Bündchen's Cutest Moments With Her Kids: Photos
Brady's nonchalant attitude towards Shayk is vastly different from what people in the recently divorced dad's inner circle said after he began seeing the runway star in June.
"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," sources claimed earlier this summer. "She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sources close to Shayk — who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with the Hangover actor — also noted that she was initially over the moon about the potential romance with Brady, who divorced ex-wife Gisele Bündchen last year.
"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," an insider explained. "They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn't mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship."