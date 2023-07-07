Bradley Cooper Admits He Makes 'Tons' of Parenting Mistakes With Daughter Lea, 6
Bradley Cooper gave fans a rare glimpse into how he parents his daughter, Lea, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk.
In a new interview from an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the Hollywood star spoke about the passing of his father and how it has impacted the way he raises his 6-year-old.
"Yeah, I wish my dad was around to enjoy more of it, but we all recognize how lucky we've been," Cooper said about the patriarch, who died in 2011 from lung cancer.
"Yeah, that's a hard thing, isn't it?" Grylls replied. "It was a blessing though," the actor responded. "He gave me a huge gift; he died in my arms. To see that kind of factual example of mortality."
"Did that change how you look at things?" the show's host added.
"Oh yeah. Some ways for the worst," the Oscar nominated actor noted. "I definitely had a nihilistic attitude after, for a little bit. Just like, wow I'm gonna die."
"It was not great for a little bit until I realized I had to just embrace who I actually am and try to find peace with that. And then it sorta evened out," he continued.
"So how do you approach fatherhood now?" Grylls queried the father-of-one. "You've had that whole journey with your dad and now you're a dad."
"I mean you learn from your predecessor's mistakes and I'll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from and then being rigorous with myself to grow," Cooper explained. "To help unburden her with any of my bulls***."
"That's one of the best things you can do for Lea, isn't it?" the wildlife expert said.
"And for me," the Silver Linings Playbook alum replied, adding, "It's for me too. It just makes life much better."
As OK! previously reported, Cooper and Shayk dated from 2015 to 2019 and had their tot in 2017. Although rumors swirled earlier in the year that the two may have rekindled their romance, there has not been an announcement that the couple got back together.
